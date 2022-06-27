Facebook Gives Advice to Anyone Looking to Move to Louisiana
No matter how confident they may be, folks from other states will never be completely ready for a visit to Louisiana. We say it over and over again that it is a culture and lifestyle different from any other.
So, what if those folks were planning to move to Louisiana? They will be asking for tips and advice from a local. What would you tell them?
I came across a post on Facebook that my mom shared, and it might be the best advice for those looking to move to Louisiana.
Check out these 22 pieces of advice:
- Save all bacon grease. You'll be instructed later how to use it.
- If you do run your car into a ditch, don't panic. Four men in the cab of a four wheel drive with a 12-pack of beer and a tow chain will be along shortly. Don't try to help them. Just stay out of their way. This is what they live for.
- Remember: "Y'all" is singular. "All y'all" is plural. "All y'all's" is plural possessive.
- Get used to the phrase "It's not the heat, it's the humidity." And the collateral phrase "You call this hot? Wait'll August."
- Don't tell us how you did it up there. Nobody cares.
- If you think it's too hot, don't worry. It'll cool down in December.
- A Mercedes-Benz is not a status symbol. A Chevy, Dodge, or Ford is.
- If someone says they're "fixin" to do something, that doesn't mean anything's broken.
- The value of a parking space is not determined by the distance to the door, but the availability of shade.
- If you are driving a slower moving vehicle on a two-lane road, pull onto the shoulder. That is called "courtesy."
- BBQ is a food group. It does NOT mean grilling burgers and hot dogs outdoors.
- Yes, weddings, funerals, and divorces must take into account LSU and Saints football games and hunting season! (GEAUX TIGERS/Saints)
- Everything is better with hot sauce.
- DO NOT honk your horn at us to be obnoxious, we will sit there until we die.
- We pull over and stop for emergency vehicles to pass.
- We pull over for funeral processions, turn our music off and men remove hats or caps. Some people put their hand over their heart.
- "Bless your Heart" is a nice way of saying you're an idiot.
- No matter what kind: Sprite, Coke, Pepsi, Mountain Dew...it isn't called soda or pop. It is all called coke.
- There will always be a tractor on the the two-lane when you are running late, so allow time for that.
- If you don't like the weather in Louisiana, wait 20 minutes, it will change.
- Crawfish are a delicacy. You will learn to love 'em once you learn to peel 'em!!! Boudin in also a delicacy. Mild or spicy, stuffed with pepper jack or smoked. It's all good in Louisiana!
- We have manners here. Yes ma'am, no sir, excuse me, please, thank you, and you're welcome are every day, 24-7 here. WELCOME to Louisiana!
After looking at all of the shares on Facebook, it seems like there were changes made to a few of these and two were added at the end. I couldn’t manage to track down who initially published the post, but I would love to find out and shake their hand!
Are there any pieces of advice that you would add?