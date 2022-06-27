Facebook Gives Advice to Anyone Looking to Move to Louisiana

No matter how confident they may be, folks from other states will never be completely ready for a visit to Louisiana. We say it over and over again that it is a culture and lifestyle different from any other.

So, what if those folks were planning to move to Louisiana? They will be asking for tips and advice from a local. What would you tell them?

rvmetalshop via Etsy.com rvmetalshop via Etsy.com loading...

I came across a post on Facebook that my mom shared, and it might be the best advice for those looking to move to Louisiana.

Check out these 22 pieces of advice:

Save all bacon grease. You'll be instructed later how to use it. If you do run your car into a ditch, don't panic. Four men in the cab of a four wheel drive with a 12-pack of beer and a tow chain will be along shortly. Don't try to help them. Just stay out of their way. This is what they live for. Remember: "Y'all" is singular. "All y'all" is plural. "All y'all's" is plural possessive. Get used to the phrase "It's not the heat, it's the humidity." And the collateral phrase "You call this hot? Wait'll August." Don't tell us how you did it up there. Nobody cares. If you think it's too hot, don't worry. It'll cool down in December. A Mercedes-Benz is not a status symbol. A Chevy, Dodge, or Ford is. If someone says they're "fixin" to do something, that doesn't mean anything's broken. The value of a parking space is not determined by the distance to the door, but the availability of shade. If you are driving a slower moving vehicle on a two-lane road, pull onto the shoulder. That is called "courtesy." BBQ is a food group. It does NOT mean grilling burgers and hot dogs outdoors. Yes, weddings, funerals, and divorces must take into account LSU and Saints football games and hunting season! (GEAUX TIGERS/Saints) Everything is better with hot sauce. DO NOT honk your horn at us to be obnoxious, we will sit there until we die. We pull over and stop for emergency vehicles to pass. We pull over for funeral processions, turn our music off and men remove hats or caps. Some people put their hand over their heart. "Bless your Heart" is a nice way of saying you're an idiot. No matter what kind: Sprite, Coke, Pepsi, Mountain Dew...it isn't called soda or pop. It is all called coke. There will always be a tractor on the the two-lane when you are running late, so allow time for that. If you don't like the weather in Louisiana, wait 20 minutes, it will change. Crawfish are a delicacy. You will learn to love 'em once you learn to peel 'em!!! Boudin in also a delicacy. Mild or spicy, stuffed with pepper jack or smoked. It's all good in Louisiana! We have manners here. Yes ma'am, no sir, excuse me, please, thank you, and you're welcome are every day, 24-7 here. WELCOME to Louisiana!

Laughing Goat Steve Frost, Think Stock loading...

After looking at all of the shares on Facebook, it seems like there were changes made to a few of these and two were added at the end. I couldn’t manage to track down who initially published the post, but I would love to find out and shake their hand!

Are there any pieces of advice that you would add?