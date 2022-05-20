What are the odds of catching a home run ball at a Major League Baseball game?

According to Bob Gorman, the average number of home runs per MLB game is slightly under 2. Based on that info, a guy on reddit calculated your chance is about 0.046%.

Of course, a guy on reddit isn't the authority on the odds of catching a home run ball, as a myriad of factors come into play.

The truth is, regardless of unofficial percentages, it's extremely difficult.

I can only imagine the odds of catching two home run balls at an MLB game in your lifetime. Or the odds of catching two in the same game. Or even the odds of catching two in the same inning.

One fan at Fenway park managed to beat the astronomical odds, and reeled in a pair of Astros home run balls in the same inning.

If I was that kid, I'd go buy a lotto ticket.

