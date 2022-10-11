Houston Astros Win Opening Playoff Game in Tremendous Walk-Off Fashion

Houston Astros fans are celebrating an absolute nailbiter of an opening postseason game against the Seattle Mariners. It all came down to a bottom-of-the-ninth, two-out homerun from Yordan Alvarez whose three-run blast ended the game in the Astros' favor.

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game One Bob Levey loading...

While the Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander got rocked early and often, the Houston squad was able to hang around just long enough to give their team an opportunity in the ninth inning.

After getting a couple of men on base, the Mariners opted to bring in a starting pitcher to face Yordan Alvarez for the last out of the game.

Here is how that matchup went.

Houston Astros Win with Walk-Off Home Run from Yordan Alvarez

The Astros and Mariners will face-off again in Game 2 on Thursday.

See reactions to the moment coming from Twitter below.