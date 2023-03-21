If you follow baseball in any capacity, you're probably already aware of how electric the World Baseball Classic has been this year.

Stars from all walks have shown out to represent their country on the world's biggest stage of baseball.

Just a few of the notable names on non-US teams include the unicorn Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish playing for Japan, Yoenis Céspedes and Yoán Moncada from Cuba, and Julio Urias alongside José Urquidy representing Mexico, just to name a few.

Shohei Ohtani Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images loading...

But now that the tournament has been played, the only teams that remain are Shohei's Japanese and the good old US of A.

Ohtani, who is far and away the most fun player in baseball right now, mentioned that if Japan would make it to the finals against America, he would pitch in relief against a squad full of his MLB peers.

This seems obvious given that he'd not want to miss the opportunity to pitch to his Angels teammate Mike Trout.

Now it just remains to be seen if Ohtani gets the chance.

Oh, and if strikeouts aren't your thing, and you like to watch guys go yard, this is still the event for you.

Teams are averaging 5.5 runs per game and scores have reached as high as 22 runs. Those are college baseball numbers.

Mike Trout and Mookie Betts Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images loading...

And it's great to see players competing, truly competing, against fellow MLB and international professional baseball All-Stars, especially since the All-Star game is so low effort.

Look, there's no March Madness going on and it's Tuesday night. Grab some friends, some brews, and some food and tune in to the most fun baseball game you're likely to watch until October.

U.S.A! U.S.A! (But I hope Ohtani records a perfect inning.)

