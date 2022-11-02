This World Series just can't help but break records and make history.

After a game 3 in which Astros pitching gave up 5 home runs and 7 runs total, the bullpen turns around and does the unbelievable.

Get our free mobile app

They held the monstrous Phillies offense to no hits. In Philadelphia no less.

Citizens Bank Park in Philly, which was rocking last night, was silent for a majority of the game, and fans left in stunned silence.

Cristian Javier started the pitching party with 6 innings of beautiful fastballs that left the Phillies lineup in the dust.

After he was relieved, the final three innings were handled by Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly, who each did their part to finish off the historic performance.

There was a bit of drama late when Kyle Schwarber almost launched two separate pitches from Pressly, but both ended up well into foul territory. Schwarber ended up being walked, and Pressly finished things up without issue.

This game goes down as only the second ever World Series no-hitter, and the first ever combined no-hitter in the Series. It's also the third ever no-hitter in Postseason history.

Oh yeah, and it's also only the 19th EVER combined no-no.

And because it's Philly, I have to share an Always Sunny meme...

The Astros tie up the World Series at 2 apiece and take an immense amount of momentum and hype into game 5.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.

The Worst Tattoos on Professional Athletes Some tattoos are more regrettable than others.