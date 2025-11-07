For generations across South Louisiana, the Farmers’ Almanac has held a constant place in gloveboxes and kitchen drawers. From planning crawfish boils and outdoor weddings to checking moon phases before a duck hunt, many here still consult it like clockwork. That’s why the announcement hit so hard: the 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be its last edition, and the website will wind down by December 2025.

Editors Sandi Duncan and Peter Geiger called it a “Fond Farewell,” closing a run that began in 1818. National outlets also confirmed the news and timeline.

“One of the Few Things That Felt Real”

The reaction has been raw and remarkably tender. In comments on the Farmers’ Almanac Facebook announcement, readers shared memories of grandparents planting by the signs, stocking stuffers, and haircut dates picked by the moon. Many described the Almanac as a steady, algorithm-free touchstone in a digitally noisy, shifting world.

That tracks with how Acadiana uses it too. Whether you’re timing rice or cane, setting out tomatoes, choosing a day to fish the basin, or throwing a family cookout along the bayou, folks here have long checked those pages before tapping a weather app.

Wait… There Are Two Almanacs

Important note for anyone confused: the Farmers’ Almanac that is ending is the Maine-based publication with the familiar orange-heart branding. The Old Farmer’s Almanac of New Hampshire, the yellow-covered one founded in 1792, says it will continue publishing and expanding its books, tools, and long-range forecasts.

In their words, it’s “233 years and still going strong.”

What This Means Now

• Final print: The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac is already available. If you keep one by the back door or gift it every Christmas, this is the farewell copy.

• Online access: Their site and social posts will sunset by December 2025, so download, clip, or bookmark what you need while you can.

• Alternatives: If you relied on planting calendars, folklore, or long-range outlooks, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says it will continue those resources.

Why It Stings In Louisiana

Here, the outdoors isn’t a hobby. It’s where we work, gather, and pass a good time. The Almanac sat right in that sweet spot between science and tradition. It never felt driven by politics or big ad dollars. It felt like that type of IYKYK community wisdom on paper. Losing it is like losing an elder who always had a simple answer and a good story.

If you have a treasured copy tucked away, tonight might be a good night to open it back up, circle a few dates, and tell the kids how Mawmaw & Pawpaw did it.