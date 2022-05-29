Last weekend, Lafayette Police responded to a scene that turned violent moments before.

KPEL News reported one man was found shot twice and three other people were hurt during a fight:

Investigators say they believe an argument inside the business led to the shooting. According to police, the people involved in that argument later met in the parking lot. A fight then broke out, leading to one of the persons involved in that fight pulling out a pistol and shooting the victim twice. Three other people were beaten during the fight and treated for minor injuries.

Now, officers feel like they have the two suspects who were responsible for the bloody scene: a father and his son.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo loading...

46-year-old Luis Alonso Pineda and 21-year-old Luis Justin Pineda have surrendered and both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday, May 27th.

Luis Alonso Pineda

2 counts of principle to attempted first degree murder

2 counts of second degree battery

2 counts of simple battery

Luis Justin Pineda

2 counts of principle to attempted first degree murder

2 counts of second degree battery

The shooting victim was last reported in stable condition.

