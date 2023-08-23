FBI and Louisiana State Police Partner to Capture Suspects After Juvenile Goes Missing From Baton Rouge Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Rape and kidnapping charges have been levied against a Baton Rouge man and a Hammond teenager after a missing juvenile was found in a collaborative effort between Louisiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The two agencies paired together in July 2023 to investigate the case, which has resulted in the arrests of 21-year-old Treymaine Nicholas and 18-year-old Caleb Smith. Nicholas was arrested on Wednesday, August 23, for Second Degree Kidnapping in East Baton Rouge Parish while Smith was arrested for four counts of First Degree Rape in Tangipahoa Parish. Smith also received an additional charge of Second Degree Kidnapping and First Degree Rape out of East Baton Rouge Parish.

State Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

State Police are taking this moment to make sure you are aware that their Special Victims Unit is bolstered by the public, who "plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity." The State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators, which can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

