FBI Confirms the Florida Remains are Brian Laundrie

Multiple reports say that the FBI have informed the family of Brian Laundrie that remains found this week in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie. Steve Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, told CNN:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time"

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

According to reports, the FBI used dental records to identify the human remains found in the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida on Wednesday.

Laundrie was the suspect in the murder of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. The search for his has lasted for weeks, and has included multiple investigative groups. It gained national attention when TV personality Dog The Bounty Hunter started searching for Laundrie in Florida.

