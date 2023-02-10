Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets.

The case - which was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and U.S. Marshal Service’s Violent Offender Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog - began in February of 2020. That's when law enforcement officers with the U.S. Marshal Service's Violent Offender Task Force acted on a warrant issued for Carter based on a criminal complaint filed against him in the Western District of Louisiana charging him with a firearms violation. Carter was pulled over while driving from the Houston area into the Western District of Louisiana. Jones was a passenger in the vehicle. After the men were ordered out of the vehicle, agents say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of it.

But that was only the tip of the iceberg of what these agents would find.

After the K-9 was deployed, the following drugs were found inside:

Approximately 1,090 grams of heroin

2,556 grams of cocaine

1,030 grams of methamphetamine

12,223 dosage units of Ecstasy

Both men were arrested and subsequently indicted. On September 19, 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and Jones pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy.

Carter was sentenced to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Jones was previously sentenced on January 23, 2023, to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

