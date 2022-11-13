Female Struck by Vehicle While Trying to Cross Lafayette Road

A female pedestrian is now dead after Lafayette Police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a roadway on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash - the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive - around 6:49 PM. This is the area near where Bertrand Drive intersects with Eraste Landry Road.

1600 block of Bertrand Drive

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene from her injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

