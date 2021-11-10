Festival of the Bonfires Returns Dec. 9-12 in Lutcher

One of the most unique Louisiana Christmas celebrations is returning for the holidays as the 32nd annual Festival of the Bonfires is set for December 9-12, 2021 in Lutcher.

Last year's festivities had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Enjoy great food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa's Very Merry Forest and carnival rides throughout the weekend. Each night will be highlighted with a single bonfire lighting.

This is all a prelude to the famous Christmas Eve bonfires.

Festival of the Bonfires, Facebook

The event is held at Lutcher Recreational Park located at Lutcher Avenue - La Hwy 3193 in Lutcher, Louisiana (between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and on the east bank of the Mississippi River).

It appears the festival is also still looking for craft vendors, so if you are interested, see the post below.

To view the entire schedule of events for the weekend, click here.