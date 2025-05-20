NEW ORLEANS, La. – Louisiana State Police confirm that a fifth escaped inmate from the May 16 mass jailbreak at the Orleans Justice Center has been captured.

On Tuesday, May 20, 19-year-old Corey Boyd was taken into custody in New Orleans. He will be transferred to a secure state facility and booked for Simple Escape, with additional charges likely forthcoming.

Boyd had originally been incarcerated on multiple serious charges, including Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Threatening a Public Official.

The Louisiana State Police posted the update to their official Facebook page, declaring, “Five Down, Five to Go; Closing In.” Authorities say they are continuing to work around the clock alongside federal and local law enforcement to locate the five remaining fugitives.

Massive Manhunt Still Underway

More than 200 law enforcement officers remain actively involved in the search effort, which includes partners from the FBI, ATF, New Orleans Police, and multiple state agencies.

Authorities are urging the public to report any tips through one of the following channels:

LSP.org – Suspicious Activity Reporting

LSP Fusion Center

Crime Stoppers GNO

FBI Hotline

Rewards Offered Total $20,000 Per Fugitive

To aid in the capture of the remaining escapees, a combined reward of up to $20,000 per fugitive is being offered:

$5,000 from Crime Stoppers GNO

$5,000 from ATF

$10,000 from FBI

Remaining Fugitives

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following inmates are still at large:

Derrick Groves – Convicted of a double homicide on Mardi Gras Day

Antoine Massey – Wanted for kidnapping and rape in addition to past escapes

Lenton Vanburen – Accused in a 2021 New Orleans East homicide

Jermaine Donald – Facing attempted murder and weapons charges

Leo Tate – Charged with burglary, drugs, and illegal firearm possession

Officials remind the public not to approach these individuals, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Stay tuned as we continue to provide updates as more information is provided.