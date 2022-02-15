Finally a TikTok Hack That Really Cleans Dirty Grout

It does not matter how much you sweep and mop, if your grout is not clean your floor will not look clean. That is a reading from the book of "every wife whoever complained about her kitchen floor". No, that's not being sexist, that's being a realist. Men, as a rule, aren't even aware that there is a floor in the kitchen, much less the state of cleanliness the floor is in.

I for one am one of those fellows who abhors a dirty floor. In our house, we have a mixture of hardwood, which I love to make shine, and tile. The tile is always the floor that bothers me the most. Even when I get it clean it still looks "lived in". That's when I figured out that the reason my kitchen and bathroom floors never look their best is because of the grout.

Grout is the stuff that fills in the gaps between lines. Decorators use different grout colors to add accents or match colors in a room. In fact, the right grout can really make an ordinary-looking room into something extraordinary. But that grout has got to be clean.

The trouble with cleaning grout is that it often lies below the surface of the tile. That makes it hard to actually clean with just a broom or a mop. The material that grout is made from is also rather porous. That means it will soak up whatever you spill or track in on top of it. Hence, the grout on my floor is filthy.

Until now.

As a man of a certain age, you wouldn't think I would rely on Tik Tok the social media site, the way I do, but when it comes to cleaning hacks Tik Tok has got them all. You might have tried the trick I found for making your dishes sparkle by adding aluminium foil to your dishwasher. Or, you might have gotten a sparkling clean oven door like I did following this Tik Tok hack.

But the hack that was presented by Tik Tok user @cynthiasierra071 has absolutely changed my reason for mopping floors. Look at how easy it is, when you use this hack, to get your grout sparkling.

Granted, the time on the hands and knees with the toothbrush will be a bit time consuming but the results are incredible. I will gladly invest an hour or less in running a toothbrush over my grout if I can get my floors to look this good.

Now, you do want to test the "toilet bowl cleaner" on an inconspicuous part of the floor before you spread it out everywhere. I don't think you'll have an issue using it on any tile surface but just to be safe.

Let me know how this works for you and if you come across any other great cleaning hacks. I am currently looking for one that will help with the shower door.