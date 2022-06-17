Finally, an Easier Way to Open Popsicles in the Plastic Tubes

There is a certain genre of frozen treats that comes in a plastic tube. These popsicles, though not the brand name, are found quite often in homes throughout the Gulf South. The reasons they are found around these parts so often? They are cold and it is usually hot and these frozen treats are really inexpensive when compared to the brand name Popsicles.

Whether you call these things Otter Pops, freezies, ice pops, or just "those cheap popsicles my mom used to buy us" you know a couple of things. One, the sides of that tough plastic packaging will cut the corners of your mouth to shreds if you aren't careful. And two, the plastic packaging is to popsicles as child-proof tops are to medicine bottles.

Those darn things are hard to open.

Getting one of the frozen flavor pouches open often required some really sharp teeth. If you're a dentist, we apologize. We know opening packages with our teeth is not considered part of a great dental health program. Or, if you realized you shouldn't use your teeth, there was the all-out search for a pair of scissors that you could use.

But that was B.T.T., you know Before Tik Tok. Tik Tok creator Shelby Brazzell who goes by the handle @shelbbrazzell has simplified and civilized the whole plastic package opening process. Here, watch.

I Was Today Years Old when I learned what Shelby just shared. I too would struggle to find scissors, I too would gnaw the plastic packaging into a fine mesh of irritating plastic, and I too would cut my mouth trying to enjoy a frozen treat. But alas, no more.

That's a fabulous hack. One that I will use over and over again. Now, if your taste in frozen treats doesn't include the "low budget" ones we've just been talking about you can actually make your own for less money using real juice.

Here's the hack for real fruit juice frozen treats that save you money.

You know, maybe there is something to all of these great ideas that are flowing through Tik Tok, maybe it is more than goofy dances and people being stupid, maybe, no it's a social media site. We will find a way to make it even dumber so future generations won't even bother studying us or our crazy hacks.