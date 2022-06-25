Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges To Attempt

If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun.

Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.

Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges:

1. Big EZ Seafood’s “Randy Santel” Cajun Seafood Challenge

Where: Big EZ Seafood

Big EZ Seafood Address: 1632 Lafayette St, Gretna, LA 70053

1632 Lafayette St, Gretna, LA 70053 Phone:(504) 272-0711

Challenge Description And Prizes:

3 footlong po’ boy sandwiches (multiple options to choose from) A bowl filled with 1lb of boiled shrimp with your choice of seasoning 32oz of chicken, shrimp, and sausage gumbo plus a portion of rice served on top. There are 2 grilled cheese sandwiches to go with the gumbo. 2.5lb fried seafood platter with catfish, oysters, crawfish tails, and a crab cake, served over Cajun fries There is a 1-hour time limit to finish the entire Cajun seafood challenge platter Winners receive their meal free, a t-shirt, and a spot on the Wall of Fame!!

2. TJ Ribs BBQ’s Legend Platter Challenge

Where: TJ Ribs

TJ Ribs Address : 6330 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

: 6330 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Phone: 225-291-8100

Challenge Description And Prizes:

1 full rack of beef ribs 1 order of Fulton St. ribs 1/2 BBQ chicken 8 oz of brisket 2 sausage links 5 chicken wings. Side order of chimichangas and a bowl of red beans Winners receive their meal free and a free t-shirt

3. Dean-O’s Lafayette Pizza Burger Challenge

Where: Dean-O's Pizza - Lafayette

Dean-O's Pizza - Lafayette Address: 305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Phone: 337-233-5446

Challenge Description And Prizes:

A triple-stacked pizza burger. Served with 3 orders of french fries Winners receive their meal free and a free t-shirt

4. Dat Dog’s “Datzilla” Hot Dog Challenge

Where: Dat Dog

Dat Dog Address: 5030 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115

5030 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Phone: 504-899-6883

Challenge Description And Prizes:

The hotdog consists of hot, crawfish, and alligator sausages fries cheese chili onions jalapenos tomatoes guacamole sour cream bun 2 house-made beers Winners receive the meal for free, a free t-shirt, and a free hat

5. Pyre Provisions’ SmokeHouse BBQ Pitmaster Challenge

Where: Pyre Provisions

Pyre Provisions Address: 70437 LA-21, Ste #100, Covington, LA 70433

70437 LA-21, Ste #100, Covington, LA 70433 Phone: 985-888-6129

Challenge Description And Prizes:

3 one-pound plus meats 3 pit sides cornbread pickles Winners earn a meal free, a t-shirt, and a spot on Pyre’s future Wall of Fame

