Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges To Attempt

If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun.

Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.

Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges:

1. Big EZ Seafood’s “Randy Santel” Cajun Seafood Challenge

  • Where: Big EZ Seafood
  • Address:1632 Lafayette St, Gretna, LA 70053
  • Phone:(504) 272-0711

Challenge Description And Prizes:

  1. 3 footlong po’ boy sandwiches (multiple options to choose from)
  2. A bowl filled with 1lb of boiled shrimp with your choice of seasoning
  3. 32oz of chicken, shrimp, and sausage gumbo plus a portion of rice served on top. There are 2 grilled cheese sandwiches to go with the gumbo.
  4. 2.5lb fried seafood platter with catfish, oysters, crawfish tails, and a crab cake, served over Cajun fries
  5. There is a 1-hour time limit to finish the entire Cajun seafood challenge platter
  6.  Winners receive their meal free, a t-shirt, and a spot on the Wall of Fame!!

2. TJ Ribs BBQ’s Legend Platter Challenge

  • Where: TJ Ribs
  • Address: 6330 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
  • Phone: 225-291-8100

Challenge Description And Prizes:

  1. 1 full rack of beef ribs
  2. 1 order of Fulton St. ribs
  3. 1/2 BBQ chicken
  4. 8 oz of brisket
  5. 2 sausage links
  6. 5 chicken wings.
  7. Side order of chimichangas and a bowl of red beans
  8. Winners receive their meal free and a free t-shirt

3. Dean-O’s Lafayette Pizza Burger Challenge

  • Where: Dean-O's Pizza - Lafayette
  • Address: 305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506
  • Phone: 337-233-5446

Challenge Description And Prizes:

  1.  A triple-stacked pizza burger.
  2. Served with 3 orders of french fries
  3. Winners receive their meal free and a free t-shirt

4. Dat Dog’s “Datzilla” Hot Dog Challenge

  • Where: Dat Dog
  • Address: 5030 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115
  • Phone: 504-899-6883

Challenge Description And Prizes:

  1. The hotdog consists of hot, crawfish, and alligator sausages
  2. fries
  3. cheese
  4. chili
  5. onions
  6. jalapenos
  7. tomatoes
  8. guacamole
  9. sour cream
  10. bun
  11. 2 house-made beers
  12. Winners receive the meal for free, a free t-shirt, and a free hat

5. Pyre Provisions’ SmokeHouse BBQ Pitmaster Challenge

  • Where: Pyre Provisions
  • Address: 70437 LA-21, Ste #100, Covington, LA 70433
  • Phone: 985-888-6129

Challenge Description And Prizes:

  1. 3 one-pound plus meats
  2. 3 pit sides
  3. cornbread
  4. pickles
  5. Winners earn a meal free, a t-shirt, and a spot on Pyre’s future Wall of Fame

