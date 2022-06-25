Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges To Attempt
If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun.
Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.
Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges:
1. Big EZ Seafood’s “Randy Santel” Cajun Seafood Challenge
- Where: Big EZ Seafood
- Address:1632 Lafayette St, Gretna, LA 70053
- Phone:(504) 272-0711
Challenge Description And Prizes:
- 3 footlong po’ boy sandwiches (multiple options to choose from)
- A bowl filled with 1lb of boiled shrimp with your choice of seasoning
- 32oz of chicken, shrimp, and sausage gumbo plus a portion of rice served on top. There are 2 grilled cheese sandwiches to go with the gumbo.
- 2.5lb fried seafood platter with catfish, oysters, crawfish tails, and a crab cake, served over Cajun fries
- There is a 1-hour time limit to finish the entire Cajun seafood challenge platter
- Winners receive their meal free, a t-shirt, and a spot on the Wall of Fame!!
2. TJ Ribs BBQ’s Legend Platter Challenge
- Where: TJ Ribs
- Address: 6330 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
- Phone: 225-291-8100
Challenge Description And Prizes:
- 1 full rack of beef ribs
- 1 order of Fulton St. ribs
- 1/2 BBQ chicken
- 8 oz of brisket
- 2 sausage links
- 5 chicken wings.
- Side order of chimichangas and a bowl of red beans
- Winners receive their meal free and a free t-shirt
3. Dean-O’s Lafayette Pizza Burger Challenge
- Where: Dean-O's Pizza - Lafayette
- Address: 305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506
- Phone: 337-233-5446
Challenge Description And Prizes:
- A triple-stacked pizza burger.
- Served with 3 orders of french fries
- Winners receive their meal free and a free t-shirt
4. Dat Dog’s “Datzilla” Hot Dog Challenge
- Where: Dat Dog
- Address: 5030 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115
- Phone: 504-899-6883
Challenge Description And Prizes:
- The hotdog consists of hot, crawfish, and alligator sausages
- fries
- cheese
- chili
- onions
- jalapenos
- tomatoes
- guacamole
- sour cream
- bun
- 2 house-made beers
- Winners receive the meal for free, a free t-shirt, and a free hat
5. Pyre Provisions’ SmokeHouse BBQ Pitmaster Challenge
- Where: Pyre Provisions
- Address: 70437 LA-21, Ste #100, Covington, LA 70433
- Phone: 985-888-6129
Challenge Description And Prizes:
- 3 one-pound plus meats
- 3 pit sides
- cornbread
- pickles
- Winners earn a meal free, a t-shirt, and a spot on Pyre’s future Wall of Fame
