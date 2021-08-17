Five-Year-Old Little Girl’s 911 Call is the Calmest, Bravest, and Funniest Thing Ever [LISTEN]

katifcam, ThinkStock

When five-year-old Savannah dialed 911 because her dad was having trouble breathing, it was certainly a frightening situation for her. I mean, how could it not be, she's only five. However, as you'll quickly hear, Savannah eats high pressure situations for breakfast.

This phone call from 2010 has begun making the rounds on the internet again recently, and I can understand why.

Frank Hensley of Indiana started experiencing bad chest pains and difficulty breathing. According to boredpanda.com, Frank dialed 911 but as the operator answered he had trouble speaking.

That's when 5-year-old Savannah took control of the situation.

 

thebonniehuntshow

 

Savannah calmly, and brilliantly speaks to the 911 dispatcher, navigating an incredibly serious situation with the poise of someone 10 times her age.

The 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham tells boredpanda.com "most people, when you talk with them, they’re so hysterical. Every time I’ve listed to it, it’s amazing. She’s just a little person.”

Clearly 911 calls aren't funny, but this one sure is.

 

thebonniehuntshow
thebonniehuntshow

 

Below is the phone call, and a video of when little Savannah was featured on The Bonnie Hunt Show.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: 911 calls, kids
Categories: National News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top