Five-Year-Old Little Girl’s 911 Call is the Calmest, Bravest, and Funniest Thing Ever [LISTEN]

When five-year-old Savannah dialed 911 because her dad was having trouble breathing, it was certainly a frightening situation for her. I mean, how could it not be, she's only five. However, as you'll quickly hear, Savannah eats high pressure situations for breakfast.

This phone call from 2010 has begun making the rounds on the internet again recently, and I can understand why.

Frank Hensley of Indiana started experiencing bad chest pains and difficulty breathing. According to boredpanda.com, Frank dialed 911 but as the operator answered he had trouble speaking.

That's when 5-year-old Savannah took control of the situation.

Savannah calmly, and brilliantly speaks to the 911 dispatcher, navigating an incredibly serious situation with the poise of someone 10 times her age.

The 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham tells boredpanda.com "most people, when you talk with them, they’re so hysterical. Every time I’ve listed to it, it’s amazing. She’s just a little person.”

Clearly 911 calls aren't funny, but this one sure is.

Below is the phone call, and a video of when little Savannah was featured on The Bonnie Hunt Show.