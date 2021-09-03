New Orleans 911 Operator Wanted For Hanging Up On Callers

A New Orleans 911 operator is facing arrest this morning for allegedly hanging up on emergency calls during her shifts.

It is being reported from multiple news agencies that Precious Stephens was disconnecting calls without obtaining the necessary information from the callers or relaying the callers’ emergencies to other dispatchers.

The Orleans Parish Communications District reported Precious Stephens to police on August 23, 2021, after they investigated a series of random calls that Stephens took during her shifts on August 20 and August 21.

Precious Stephens, 25, is wanted on a count of malfeasance in office. As of Thursday, September 2, 2021, Stephens still remained at large.

Police are asking for anyone who knows where Stephens is located to call Crime-Stoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

