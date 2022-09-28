Some Upset With Florida Grocery Store Cake as Hurricane Ian Approaches [PHOTO]

Getty Images

How do you feel about this?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, some are upset with a cake that Publix Super Market rolled out prior to the storm making landfall.

Citrus County Live posted a photo of a cake that shows the state of Florida and a hurricane approaching. One cake does say to "Leave Florida Alone," while another is just the universal symbol for a hurricane.

Some on social media are saying it's a bit insensitive to sell such, knowing that this major storm could be catastrophic for so many.

I ask, are you upset about this cake and is this any different than the "Hurricane Parties" we've seen here in south Louisiana as a storm approaches?

Let us know what you think in the comments section.

We will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian as it rapidly approaches the west coast of the "Sunshine State".

 

