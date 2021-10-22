Florida Man Arrested – Allegedly Shot and Killed Neighbor After Cat Wandered into His Yard

Reports say that a Florida man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor. After some investigating, authorities found that the incident all stemmed from the victim's cat going into the alleged shooter's yard.

58-year-old Clifford Anthony Bliss Jr. reportedly was angered by his neighbor's cat, who went into his yard per the report. Bliss apparently went over to his neighbor's home and threatened to shoot the man's cat.

After the victim asked the man to not shoot his cat, Bliss reportedly shot his neighbor in the chest, killing him. Deputies reportedly interviewed a woman that was at the victim's home at the time of the shooting who provided details on the incident.

Bliss was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is reportedly being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

The incident occurred in Umatilla, Florida which is near Ocala according to WBRZ.

41-year-old James Arland Taylor Jr. was the victim of the senseless act.

See the full report from @WBRZ on Twitter below.

What could possibly possess someone to shoot their neighbor over a pet wandering into their yard? This kind of senseless killing just goes to show how twisted some individuals can be. I wish the best to the family of the victim, who must be having the worst of times attempting to make sense over their loved one's death.