Elderly Florida Man Shoots, Clubs Man Who was Walking Dog on Golf Course

Reports say that a 74-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man in the ankle and beat him with a golf club. Apparently, the victim was walking his dog along a golf course when the attack allegedly began.

Golf courses are abundant in the state of Florida. With sunshine nearly year-round, it is the perfect destination for anyone looking to get a few rounds in. Unfortunately for one man, he ran into an apparently unfriendly golfer while out walking his dog on a Sunday evening.

According to Golf Digest and WPBF, a 64-year-old man was walking his dog down the 15th hole of a golf course located in Delray Beach, Florida. The course is located at Kings Point, which is a 55+ gated community.

The alleged attacker apparently saw the victim walking his dog, "too close to the golf course", which reportedly enraged him. This is when the attacker allegedly approached the dog-walking-neighbor on a golf cart and began causing a verbal altercation.

The attacker reportedly began shooting at the victim while chasing him down. The victim tried hiding around a tree, but the elderly man reportedly kept chasing after and shooting at the victim. All-in-all, the victim was reportedly shot at approximately five time. The victim did reportedly state that he believed the attacker was trying to kill him.

Witnesses reportedly added that they saw the attacker kick the victim in the head, go back to his golf cart, and return with a club to continue attacking the victim. The attacker reportedly was holding the gun he used in another hand while he continued the beating.

When deputies arrived to the scene of the crime, they reportedly found the victim lying on the ground injured with a gunshot wound to his ankle. They later found the 74-year-old alleged attacker nearby with a gun in his pocket. Authorities added that they found shell casings on the ground near the scene as well as golf clubs with blood on them.

Both the victim and the attacker were reportedly rushed to the hospital following the incident. The victim had non-life threatening injuries. The attacker was taken to the hospital for unspecified reasons.

