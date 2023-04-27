Former Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball star Hailey Van Lith is headed to Baton Rouge, joining the defending National Champs LSU Tigers.

Louisville v Iowa Getty Images loading...

Van Lith led the Cardinals to a 26-12 record and a spot in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s Elite 8 before falling to eventual national runner-up Iowa, 97-83. She was the Cardinals leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points per game. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Van Lith now teams up with Angel Reese as LSU will defend their 2023 National Championship next season.