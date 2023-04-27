SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A man still running from the law left behind a key piece of evidence as Scott Police continue their search for him.

On Saturday, April 22nd, officers say they tried to stop a white Dodge Dakota for speeding on Debonnaire Road. The driver sped off, though, and took police on a chase northbound that eventually ended with a crash on Rue Novembre. But the fugitive was able to get away on foot as Scott Police continue to look for him.

According to a press release from Scott Police, officers searched the vehicle and found a driver's license that matched the driver who was seen driving the vehicle and running away. They also found a book sack containing the following items:

Several bags of marijuana totaling 12 ounces in weight

2 marijuana vapes

Other paraphernalia used in the sale of narcotics

A pistol style rifle and an air-soft handgun made to look like and actual handgun

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Kavon James Anthony Valliere of Lafayette, Louisiana. He is wanted on the following charges:

Speeding

Aggravated flight from an officer

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Valliere please contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.

