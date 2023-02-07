LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's always good to see when someone's passion to help their own community gets rewarded.

Jacarde Carter, a former standout linebacker at Northside High School, was recently promoted from Defensive Coordinator of the football program to Head Coach.

After a very successful stint at Lafayette Christian Academy, where he won two state championships as the Head Coach, he came back to his alma mater in 2022 as part of his efforts to bring Northside football back to its better days, when he was helping them win multiple district titles as a player.

"It feels amazing to be back at my alma mater," Carter said in The Advocate when he was hired as the DC in 2022. "We're working on a resurgence of Northside football."

That "resurgence" was seen at times last season as the Vikings made it to the playoffs, losing in the first round. A road win against Peabody in a 40-34 thriller was the biggest highlight of the season as Northside also finished winless in district competition. A district that featured four teams in the semifinals - LCA, STM, Teurlings, and Westgate - with STM defeating LCA in the state championship.

It's a position Coach Carter has worked hard to earn and he is enjoying every minute of the new promotion.

Coach Carter talks about "community" and how important it is for everybody to be "all in." Well, judging by the reaction from the community, there's a lot of excitement about Coach Carter taking over.

