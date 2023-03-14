Andy Dalton didn't exactly light up the field last season in his time as the Saints' starting quarterback, but evidently he was serviceable enough to earn a contract.

Get our free mobile app

In Carolina that is.

This is the most obvious "veteran backup for rookie star quarterback" signing ever. Even the rather expensive dollar value on the Red Rifle's contract makes it obvious what this signing is for.

Carolina clearly realizes that their starting quarterback's contract will be cheap since they're most likely using that first pick on either CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, so they can afford to splurge a bit on their backup.

Now the Panthers have the security of a wily veteran quarterback who was frankly mediocre in his 14 starts with the Black and Gold, bringing the team only 6 wins.

The Saints, on the other hand, seem to have their quarterback room pretty much finalized, with the signing of Derek Carr, Jameis Winston's contract restructure, and the ever-present Swiss Army Knife that is Taysom Hill.

Whether the Saints go for a young quarterback in this draft remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure:

Andy Dalton will not be the Carolina quarterback we'll all be talking about come July.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.

Remembering the 2000 Saints, One of the Best Seasons in Franchise History Despite winning the first playoff game in the history of the franchise, which was in its 34th season that year, the 2000 Saints team does not get its proper due.