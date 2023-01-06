Saints’ Final Injury Report of The Season Features Two Players Listed As Out For Sunday’s Game

The Saints are taking on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in the Dome in what is nothing more than the end of the regular season for both teams. After Tampa’s win over Carolina last week, the Saints and Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention. That doesn’t mean that either of these teams plan to sit their starters and take this as a meaningless game. Both of these squads started to put things together in the final month of the season as they both went on a three-game win streak. This game will give each team an inside look at what they are working with moving into next season. With that being said let’s take a look at who will not be suiting up come Sunday.

For the Saints, there are only two names that are officially ruled out as of today and those two are Andrus Peat and Paulson Adebo. Neither of these players comes as a surprise, Adebo has been dealing with injuries for the majority of the season and always seems to be on a game-by-game basis. After being listed out with an ankle injury last week against the Eagles, it’s not a huge surprise that Andrus Peat has been listed as out again this week. With nothing left to play for, there’s no use in further injuring one of your top offensive linemen.

Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints

There may be only two players listed as out, but the Saints have a handful of players who are listed as questionable going into Sunday. Some notable names include Taysom Hill who is dealing with a back injury and Ryan Ramczyk who is dealing with a hip injury. Both players were limited in today’s practice.

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

Here is the full injury report for the Saints.

The Panthers don’t have a large injury report, to begin with, but they don’t have any players listed as out for Sunday’s matchup. There are a few players listed as questionable but all of them had limited practice today. Here is the Panther’s full injury report.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP DNP DNP Questionable LB Chandler Wooten Ankle DNP LP FP T Taylor Moton Rest DNP TE Stephen Sullivan Elbow LP LP FP LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable TE Ian Thomas Personal DNP DE Brian Burns Ankle FP DNP Questionable RB D'Onta Foreman Knee LP Questionable

