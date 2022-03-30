"None of my deputies are above the law."

Those words by St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz have been put into action as 34-year-old Nicholas Richard Veale of Opelousas is now on the other side of the jail cell after being charged for allegedly hitting an inmate in the abdomen a couple of times in December of 2021.

Nicholas Veale Mugshot via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Nicholas Veale Mugshot via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

On December 12th, the inmate/victim was being combative with the officers and was seated in the restraint chair so he could not hurt himself or others. While wearing hand restraints, Veale - a correctional officer with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at the time - allegedly struck the inmate/victim with a closed fist. That's when other deputies stopped him and pushed him away from the inmate/victim, according to the press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Veale voluntarily resigned his position the following day as an internal investigation taking account security video footage and statements from deputies that were there began. Once the investigation concluded, an arrest warrant was issued for Veale on March 9th. But, it wasn't until March 28th that Veale was finally booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail after authorities say numerous attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

St. Landry Parish Jail Google Street View loading...

“It is very troubling to me that one of my own deputies would mistreat any person who is incarcerated, especially when we strive to treat all incarcerated persons with dignity and respect," said Sheriff Guidroz. "If any Sheriff’s Office employee commits a criminal act on or off duty, they will be arrested and charged for the crime.”

Veale has been charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office. His bond has been set at $3,000.00.

10 Louisiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws