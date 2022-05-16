Former UL Great Tyrell Fenroy to Join Breaux Bridge High Football Coaching Staff

For the second time in as many years, Breaux Bridge High School is getting a new head football coach.

It was announced on Thursday that Zachary Lochard would be named the new Tigers coach. The 38-year-old comes from Patterson High School, where he was the head man there for the last two seasons.

Lochard is taking over the Tigers program after Stephen Lotief resigned earlier this spring after one season.

On Saturday, Lochard took to social media to announce the first two additions to his coaching staff, and the names are pretty big ones.

Of course, Fenroy is one of the most decorated players in the history of the Ragin' Cajuns program. He played from 2005 to 2008 and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each season. He's one of only 10 players in the history of Division 1-A football to do so.

Fenroy was undrafted after his senior season and went to camp with the Chicago Bears but never made the team.

He has remained in the Acadiana area and has been in law enforcement for the last several years.

Trev Patt was a solid defensive back for the Cajuns from 2011 to 2014. He was a second-team All-Sun Belt performer in 2013. He also graduated from Breaux Bridge High School, so this move is obviously a wonderful homecoming for him.

Back to Lochard. The Longmont, Colorado native was a graduate assistant during Mark Hudspeth's first three seasons, beginning in 2011. He and Patt crossed paths for much of the latter's playing career at UL.

After leaving UL, Lochard worked as an assistant at Central Lafourche, Chalmette and Brother Martin, as well as at Pearl River Community College.

Lochard took over a Patterson Lumberjacks' program that was 3-17 in the two previous seasons. He led them to a 2-6 record in the COVID-19 shortened season two years ago but then improved to 7-4 this past year.