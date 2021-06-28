Franklin Police Catch Fugitive in Multiple Shootings

20-year-old J'Trell Connor, a man who has been wanted by Franklin Police since his alleged involvement in a shooting on May 25, is now behind bars after he allegedly broke into a home with two other young men early Friday morning.

Those two other suspects - 19-year-old Tommy Carson, Jr. and 22-year-old JaQuan Verrett - were also arrested by Franklin Police, according to a press release from Chief Morris Beverly. The three men are accused of breaking into the home on Tenth Street last week armed with long guns. Law enforcement officials with Franklin Police, along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jeanerette Marshal's Office, the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, and the Baldwin Police Department captured the three suspects inside of the home. Authorities also say they found one handgun, one rifle, illegal drugs and paraphernalia inside.

Chief Morris says Connor confessed to the break-in, as well as to his alleged role in a case of shots fired into a home on Second Street.

As mentioned earlier in the story, Connor is accused in a shooting on May 25 that left one person wounded. It happened in the area of West Third Street and Iberia Street. During that same week, Connor was allegedly involved in another shooting in a neighborhood, this time in the area of Magnolia Street and Maple Street.

J'TRELL CONNOR

J'Trell Connor, mugshot from Franklin Police

Connor faces the following charges for the June shooting:

Attempted Second Degree Murder (8 counts)

Resisting an Officer

Illegal Use of Firearms and Dangerous Instrumentalities

Connor faces the following charges on a warrant dated May 25:

Attempted Second Degree Murder (2 counts)

Criminal Damage to Property (2 counts)

Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentality

Connor is being held with no bond set at this time.

TOMMY CARSON, JR.

Tommy Carson, Jr., mugshot from Franklin Police

Carson faces the following charges:

Accessory after the Fact for Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession of a Legend Drug Without a Prescription

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Resisting an Officer

Carson has been transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

JaQuan Verrett

JaQuan Verrett, mugshot from Franklin Police

Verrett faces the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Accessory after the Fact to Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession of a Legend Drug Without a Prescription

Violation of Uniformed Controlled Dangerous Substance Law Drug Free Zone

Verret has been transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.