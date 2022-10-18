Freeze Warnings Posted for Portions of Louisiana Tonight

Many residents of Louisiana will find themselves waking up to temperatures on Wednesday morning that will be near or below the freezing mark. For that reason, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning for almost all of northern and central Louisiana and portions of South Louisiana generally along and north of the US 190 corridor.

Ilum Isar via Unsplash.com Ilum Isar via Unsplash.com loading...

In South Louisiana, the Freeze Warning includes Allen, Vernon, Evangeline, and St Landry Parishes. Residents of those parishes can expect overnight low temperatures on Wednesday morning to be as low as 30 degrees. The freezing temperatures are expected to last from 0400 AM to 0900 AM Wednesday morning.

While this is not a hard freeze per se, it will be cold enough that unprotected and unwrapped exposed water pipes could experience some freezing or breakage. If you have an irrigation system you might want to consult your owner's manual as to what precautions you need to take. Some systems suggest a slow drip, while others suggest you drain the water from them.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The greatest threat from these cold weather episodes will come to plant owners and gardeners. The temperatures are expected to be cold enough to damage some tender vegetation as well as tropical plants or plants that thrive in warm climates. If you want to save those plants you're encouraged to bring them inside or at least provide a cover for them during the overnight hours.

Meanwhile, for the parishes that are just south of the warned area, it will be cold here too. The humidity level will be way down as well. This will mean an enhanced fire danger. That coupled with gusty northerly breezes should be reason enough to not light any fires outside, even in a fire pit. The potential for fire danger will be elevated.

Met Office Issues Yellow Weather Warning Of Ice And Snow For Whole Of UK Getty Images loading...

Parishes along I-10, namely Jeff Davis, Acadia, Calcasieu, Lafayette, St Martin, and others might experience some patchy frost in the morning. However, forecasters suggest that temperatures for that part of the state should remain above freezing, although the Freeze Warning could be expanded to include several more parishes for Thursday morning.

The Old Farmer's Almanac states that Lafayette's average date for a first frost doesn't usually happen until late November. The OFA says November 26th is the average first date for a fall frost along I-10.

However, the same article suggests that even a light freeze, which we will likely see across much of Acadiana tonight and tomorrow night will be more than enough to kill or damage tropical or tender vegetation. If it gets a few degrees cooler almost all of the vegetation in South Louisiana yards and gardens will feel the burden.