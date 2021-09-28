Frightening Explosion at Lake Charles Plant; Five Injured

Five people were injured after there was an explosion at a chemical plant in Lake Charles Monday night according to KPLC.

The company, Westlake Chemical, had an explosion at their Petro Complex 2 Unit which can be found on Louisiana Highway 108.

Very few other details have been released yet, but we do know that KPLC is reporting that ethylene is produced at that site. They were undergoing some sort of maintenance at the time of the explosion according to a company spokesperson.

All five people were taken to an area hospital.