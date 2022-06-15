Funeral Procession for Gail Savoie to Stop at UL Campus

Anyone who knew First Lady Gail Heinback Savoie knew how much she loved the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you didn't know the wife of UL President Dr. Joseph Savoie, you can tell by her social media her devotion to the University.

If you would like to pay your respects to Mrs. Savoie you will have the opportunity to do so Thursday as the funeral procession plans to make two stops.

Lamson Park

The two stops will include Lamson Park and Martin Hall Circle.

The funeral procession will begin at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive at around 12:15 in the afternoon. It will head over to Lamson Park, and officials believe it will arrive around 12:20 p.m.

Because of her love of the Ragins Cajuns, they will make this stop. Coaches and players along with any other university supporters are invited to line the roadway of the home field of her beloved softball team.

As the procession continues, it will turn into the drive of Martin Hall to make the circle. The projected time for it to arrive is around 12:30 p.m. The procession will then stop in front of the President's House.

The procession will then travel to Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church for the funeral services.

A note about the picture of the flowers used with this story from UL Lafayette:

A floral arrangement on UL Lafayette’s Walk of Honor sits in memory of the University’s First Lady, Gail Heinbach Savoie. The arrangement is positioned outside Maxim Doucet Hall, the home of the College of Education. Savoie earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University in 1977.