Often when we read stories about Louisiana our state falls to the bottom of whatever list is being discussed. That's not the case when it comes to UL Lafayette. According to the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Reports rankings, UL Lafayette is in the top 200 institutions.

You can click here to take a look at the entire report.

What Is So Important About These Rankings?

Often prospective students and their parents will look to this report to gain information about the ability of students to achieve their desired degree. The rankings are based on multiple criteria including the following:

Academic reputation

Faculty Resources

Student/faculty ratio

Graduation and retention rates

ACT/SAT scores of students

Alumni Giving

When looking at 1,500 universities, UL Lafayette was ranked 169 in the public universities category and 331 in the national university category. The national universities category ranking is based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

You've likely heard about the many programs that are recognized for providing excellence. Here is how some of the programs faired in the rankings.

UL Lafayette tied at 172 for undergraduate nursing programs

UL Lafayette tied at 172 for undergraduate computer science programs

UL Lafayette tied at 196 for undergraduate engineering programs at schools that grant doctoral degrees

UL Lafayette tied at 219 for undergraduate business programs

To see how other institutions were ranked, click here.

Louisiana is also among the top 100 research universities in the country.

As far as contributions, an ambitious donor campaign has raised $341 since November of 2021. The goal of this initiative is to raise half a million dollars.

