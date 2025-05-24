Garbage Truck Crash Closes I-10 Ramps in Louisiana—Closures Could Last a Month

A crash involving a garbage truck has led to the discovery of major structural damage to I-10 ramps in New Orleans, leading to closures expected to stretch into late June or beyond.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the I-10 westbound entrance ramp from South Carrollton Avenue and the Airline Drive off-ramp will remain closed for the foreseeable future after a Republic Services truck struck and damaged a critical support structure early Monday morning.

DOTD officials say the truck's attached dumpster was too tall for clearance and collided with a ramp girder, ultimately crashing into a support column. The result: significant damage to the structure above and a truck that remains stuck days later, leaning against a guardrail.

Expected Timeline for Repairs

South Carrollton Avenue entrance ramp: Closed for at least one week

Closed for at least one week Airline Drive off-ramp: Closed for at least one month

Traffic has already been heavily impacted along the stretch of I-10 between Mid-City and Uptown.

Engineers are working with contractors to safely remove the truck and assess the extent of the damage before any structural repairs begin.

DOTD is continuing to investigate the crash, while community members are raising additional concerns.

A video posted by local resident Shedrick Roy shows homeless individuals living under the damaged ramp.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect ongoing delays in the area.