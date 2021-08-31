You know there ain't no place to pee on Mardi Gras day? Well, there ain't no gas to buy during a Hurricane either...

Last week as Hurricane Ida began making her way into the Gulf towards the Louisiana coastline, everyone from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle began hitting the gas pumps to make sure they had the fuel needed to make it through the storm.

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Stations quickly ran out of gas all over Lafayette, Acadiana, and throughout South Louisiana.

As of today (08/30/21), all I've seen around Lafayette are bags around gas pump nozzles indication no gas.

There are quite a few gas apps available for your Android and iPhone devices that can show you what stations have gas, how much a gallon, how to get there, and more.

Below are some of the more widely used and dependable gas apps that can hopefully help you get the fuel you need.

Best Apps To Find Gas

GasBuddy - With the GasBuddy app, you'll find a gas map where you can sort by price, location, and availability. If you have evacuated from Hurricane Ida, it's important for you to keep receipts for possible FEMA reimbursements. GasBuddy allows you to easily export the log for reimbursement and tax purposes.

GasBuddy can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Gas Guru - From the app description on Amazon "Do you hate it when you pull out of a gas station and see cheaper gas right around the corner? Gas Guru’s the answer. It shows gas prices with easy-to-read maps so you can zero right in on savings."

Waze - Probably the app on this list most everyone has heard of, the Waze app does more than just let you know about traffic conditions.

As CBS17.com explains "with streets possibly being crowded due to an outpouring of people racing to the pump, Waze taps into its map-first abilities and shows users the best and fastest way to get to the gas station."