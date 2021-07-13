Get Ready! The Krewe of Gemini is Ready to Reveal its New Royals!

Get our free mobile app

Last year was a crazy one for our local Mardi Gras krewes and Gemini is no different! For lovers of all things Mardi Gras, this is one of the most exciting times of the year... when you finally find out who will be representing your favorite krewes as royalty for the coming season. And this time we had to wait TWO years for the big reveal. Generally, the identity of incoming royalty is a closely guarded secret. After all, half the fun is in a great party with a flamboyant reveal!

The Krewe of Gemini is the oldest parading krewe in modern times in northwest Louisiana will reveal their 33rd royal court Saturday, July 31st, 2021, at Sam's Town Casino and Hotel in the Magnolia Ball Room. Doors will open at 6 pm with a buffet dinner served at 7 pm and the royalty presentation at 8 pm.

Guest tickets are available for this cocktail/black-tie optional 'Night at the Movies' for $80. There won't be any ticket sales at the door, so go ahead and get them by contacting Bernie Bitting at 318-422-5910 or bbitting53@gmail.com. Identity Crisis will be playing and the event will also feature a cash bar, a wine and spirit raffle, plus a live auction for a men's watch and a lady's necklace from Sid Potts.

Three years ago, I did a look back at 30 years of Gemini. Over three decades, more memories than can be counted have been made by the members of the krewe... and this Mardi Gras lover prays they'll be creating many more for years to come! As always, let the good times roll! Take a look at some pictures from their inaugural year.

