Get In The Spirit At Zoosiana Safari of Lights! [VIDEO]
Zoosiana welcomes kids of all ages to the Safari of Lights seven days a week in at the park in Broussard. The chilly weather made everyone feel merry and bright! And as you can see, there were no complaints for our little ones.
Zoosiana is open during the evenings this holiday season for Safari of Lights!
During the Safari of Lights season, to see the zoo's wonderful animals, visit us during the hours of 9am-4pm; to see the festive Safari of Lights, visit during the hours of 5pm-9pm on the dates shown below!
Stroll through bright and beautiful Zoosiana with friends and family this holiday season and enjoy a hot cup of cocoa from the Elves' Eatery! Take a picture with Santa during select nights (call 337-837-4325 for schedule).
Zoosiana is generously decorated with dozens of larger-than-life lighted displays, depicting your most favorite animals!
|Pricing & Hours:
Schedule*:
Special Holiday Festivities:
Lighted, Musical Coca-Cola Santa Truck
Wild Gifts Available!
Think Zoosiana this holiday season for your gift-giving needs! (Admission is not required to shop in the wild Zoosiana Gift Shop!)
To see the wonderful animals at Zoosiana, please visit during the regular daytime hours of 9am to 4pm. To enjoy the festive Safari of Lights, please visit during the special evening hours of 5pm to 9pm.