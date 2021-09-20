Get Your Louisiana Comfort Food Fix at These Places

One thing about us Louisiana folks, we love to eat. And pretty much everyone who has ever spent time in our state has a favorite spot for where they go for home-style cooking. And if we're being really honest, a lot of our best "chefs" in Louisiana are the grandmas and mamas who can whip up that cajun or creole meal like nobody's business.

People come from all over the world to eat in Louisiana, and we love it. Below are some of my favorite places, famous or hidden gems, that serve up some of the best Louisiana comfort food. And be sure to tell us where your go-to spots are. Bon Appétit!

David Grunfeld/MCT via Getty Images

Gumbo Shop, New Orleans for Gumbo

This traditional Creole restaurant in the heart of the French Quarter at 630 St Peter Street has been serving up their version of their award-winning seafood okra, gumbo z'herbes, and chicken-andouille gumbo since 1948. They are located in a building that has been in the historic neighborhood since the late 1700's. Their full menu also includes other uniquely Louisiana dishes like crawfish etouffee and fresh fish creole.

courtesy Olde Tyme Grocery

Olde Tyme Grocery, Lafayette for Po Boys

This wildly popular restaurant located at 218 St Mary Street has been serving up Louisiana's favorite sandwiches to local college students and residents since 1982. From overstuffed shrimp po boys to the "Olde Tyme Special" with ham, turkey, roast beef and swiss cheese, this unassuming place is always packed with folks who want a real taste of cajun cuisine.

Breaux Bridge Chamber of Commerce

Jambalaya Shoppe, 17 locations throughout Louisiana for Jambalaya

The original Jambalaya Shoppe is located in Gonzales, but we are lucky enough to have one of their amazing restaurants here in Lafayette. It's no coincidence that Gonzales is the home of the Jambalaya Festival, and they have been celebrating the traditional rice based dish for 55 years. Their original recipe chicken and sausage jambalaya and pastalaya are perfect for a crowd, but Jambalaya Shoppe also serves really delish gumbo and cajun sides.

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Herby K's, Shreveport for the famous Shrimp Buster

This beloved north Louisiana restaurant/bar located at 1833 Pierre Ave has been serving up po boys, seafood specialties, and gumbo to locals since 1936. They are world famous for their take on the shrimp po boy - the Shrimp Buster Sandwich.

TSM Staff

Dwight's Restaurant, Lafayette for Boiled Crawfish

There are many outstanding spots across south Louisiana to get your boiled crawfish fix, and everyone has their favorite. Dwight's has been a Lafayette staple at 4800 Johnston Street since 1988. In addition to their perfectly seasoned boiled crawfish, they are also known for their authentic cajun cuisine, friendly atmosphere, and Sunday BBQ plate lunches.