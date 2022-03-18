These are Lafayette’s Top 5 Cooking Oils for Frying

Down south, we love our fried foods. Fried chicken and seafood top our list of favorite comfort foods. There's something exhilarating about the sound of chicken or seafood frying in cooking oil. It's almost like hearing a Beethoven Symphony in our ears, or Luke Bryan, take your pick. And of course, as soon as your fried deliciousness is done, it is most appropriate for a good southerner to plop the still sizzling item onto a paper towel. And who can wait for the food to cool before tasting? No one, absolutely no one. So what is Lafayette's favorite cooking oil? Peanut? Avocado? Coconut? Vegetable? Let's get down to the oily truth.

In an online survey, we asked southern folks, "In Your Opinion, What is the Best Cooking Oil for Frying? Several respondents explained they use one type of oil for chicken and turkey and another for seafood. However, most Facebook users just have one cooking oil type as their favorite.

In this article, you will see specific brand names mentioned. Important note: The only brand specifically named by participants was Crisco.

These are Lafayette's Top 5 Choices of Cooking Oils for Frying

#5 Crisco

Crisco, Facebook

Crisco Solid Shortening has a high smoke point of 490 degrees. Crisco is a staple in the south. Crisco will make your fried foods extra crispy, especially fish.

Crisco is Also Excellent for Baking

#4 Vegetable Oil (LouAna Brand was Not Specifically Named)

LouAna Vegetable Oil, Facebook

Most vegetable oils have a smoke point of about 400 degrees. Typically made using a variety of oils, vegetable oil is affordable and neutral tasting.

Pouring Oils

#3 Hog Lard

Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Some folks in Acadiana claim the only way to fry is "when pigs fry" lol. Hog lard's smoke point is about 370 degrees and does not have a neutral taste. Keep in mind that whatever food you fry in hog lard, the lard has a taste of its own and will combine with the flavors of foods.

Hog Lard Roux

# 2 Canola Oil

Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Canola oil has a smoke point of 400-450 degrees making it an excellent oil for deep frying. Canola oil is also great for baking. And if you're going to season your cast-iron skillet, use canola oil.

How to Season a Cast-Iron Skillet

#1 Peanut Oil (LouAna Brand was Not Specifically Named)

LouAna Peanut Oil, Facebook

Lafayette's favorite cooking oil is Peanut Oil. The smoke point for peanut oil is about 450 degrees. Like canola oil, peanut oil is excellent for deep frying. With a nutty taste, peanut oil is used in stir-fry Asian cuisine as well. Peanut oil is also perfect for fried chicken and french fries.

Is Peanut Oil Healthy

