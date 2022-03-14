Researchers are expecting millions, that's right millions of spiders the size of a child's hand to begin falling out of the sky up and down the East Coast this spring.

Researchers at the University of Georgia have announced that millions of Japanese Joro spiders are "expected to 'colonize' the entire East Coast this spring by parachuting down from the sky" according to axios.com.

Joro spiders are bright yellow, black, blue, and red in color, and are reportedly the size of a child's hand, growing up to three inches.

The Joro spiders are expected to fall from the sky by the millions, possibly beginning as soon as May.

Axios.com reports that "Andy Davis, author of the study and a researcher at Georgia's Odum School of Ecology, tells Axios that it isn't certain how far north the spiders will travel, but they may make it as far north as D.C. or even Delaware."

Joro spiders are native to Japan began showing up in Georgia roughly 10 years ago, arriving in the U.S. from shipping containers.

However, there is some good news.

Researchers say Joro Spiders are harmless to humans because their fangs are too small to break human skin.

The invasive species' life cycle begins in early spring in which they use their webs as parachutes.

Yes, it's going to rain spiders this spring along the east coast, but luckily they won't be biting anyone...we hope.

Read more at Axios.com if you dare.