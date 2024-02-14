New Orleans, LA (KPEL News) - Mardi Gras in Louisiana brings all sorts of revelers out to enjoy the festivities. Visitors from places near and far get in on the carnival action, and many of the non-natives cast surprised glances at the attendees who parade around in costumes and attire (or lack thereof) that is startling.

In an effort to keep the party civil, Louisiana deployed more than 100 troopers to the Crescent City, but Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents also joined the battalion of additional law enforcement assigned to maintain as much order as possible during Mardi Gras. At first, you might wonder what types of animals would people have that requires more than the assistance of local animal control. Apparently, LDWF agents are sent to help for good reason.

Now, anyone who understands what the Mardi Gras party in New Orleans looks may smirk at the fact that Wildlife Agents are included, because the lines between human and non-human are blurred during the festivities.

Surprisingly to this writer, it appears fairly commonplace that the expertise of these agents is needed because all sorts of animal life get in on the party, for one reason or another.

Over two days during the Mardi Gras 2024 weekend in The Big Easy, Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and biologists removed three snakes and an opossum from the streets of the city. No kiddling!

All three snakes they captured are constrictors, and it is illegal to own them in Orleans Parish. According to a comment by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Facebook:

State law prohibits the possession of any constrictor snake over 8ft of length without a permit issued by the Department, and Orleans Parish municipal code prohibits the possession of any constrictor snake that is capable of growing to a size of 3ft or larger. This means that the snake does not have to be that size, only has the possibility of growing to that size. Opossums are illegal to possess in Louisiana.

The largest snake they removed is a 14.5 foot reticulated python. As you see in the pictures, agents and biologists documents everything about the snake.

In addition to that massive reptile, they also removed a 3-foot ball python, pictured below, and a 3-foot Burmese python.

LDWF agents assisted Louisiana State Police with incidents involving humans, as well, like removing dangerous weapons and drugs.

Thank you all for your service!

