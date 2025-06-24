Girard Park Pool Finally Reopens in Lafayette After 6-Year Closure

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Finding a way to cool off this summer just got easier now that a local public pool has finally opened.

We'd be lying if we said we haven't considered grabbing a cheap blow-up pool from the store just to cool off after doing yard work outside.

Between the scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms we have been experiencing across South Louisiana, the humidity is a beast of its own.

If you didn't become best friends with the neighbors who have a swimming pool, don't sweat it, pun intended. A local public pool has just reopened, finally.

Girard Park Reopens After 6 Years and a 2 Week Delay

Last month, we reported that Girard Park was opening their pool on May 22nd; however, that opening date was pushed back a few weeks due to a pump issue.

Finally, after a 6-year hiatus, the local community can cool off at the Girard Park Pool all summer long.

Why did the pool close?

The summer of 2019 was the last time the Girard Park Pool was open to the community, so it certainly is a long-overdue reopening.

Like most things during the Pandemic in 2020, many public spaces, including this one, were not maintained due to budget issues.

Thankfully, after 6 years and a two-week delay due to pump failure, the pool was splashed in once again by Acadiana families on Monday.

For more information, hours, and days of operation, visit their website.