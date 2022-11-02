Goat Seen Eating Flowers in South Louisiana Cemetery [PHOTOS]

You don't see this in the news very often.

Lisa Rader posted a few photos of a goat on the loose in a cemetery and issued a warning to those who may have put fresh flowers by a loved one's gravesite.

The goat was reportedly spotted in a cemetery in Patoutville, LA and it was roaming the grounds while eating some of the fresh flowers left behind.

Many have recently put flowers by a loved one's grave as Catholics observe "All Saints Day" and this animal may have been aware of what was left behind.

You can see this black and white goat in the cemetery last weekend and it was certainly on the hunt for its next meal.

There's no word on who may own the goat, but if you're missing a goat that resembles this one in the cemetery, you may want to search for it here in Patouville.

Here's what some are saying on Facebook in regard to the goat eating the flowers left behind by family and friends.

