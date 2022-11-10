Keep your eyes open for them.

A local business, Liberty Refrigeration and HVAC, got word on Thursday morning that a deer ran towards their shop.

The business, which is located just off of I-49 near Carencro (near Prejean's), went to their security footage and sure enough, you can see a small deer gallop towards their shop.

The deer appears from the median of the interstate, just as a cement truck passes, and then runs across the road.

It then makes its way into the parking lot and continues on its way.

Watching the video below is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings while driving through the state of Louisiana. Yes, there's wildlife everywhere, even in places where you may not expect it.

Check out this wild footage from off of I-49 near Carencro.