Going to the LSU Game at the Rose Bowl? Masks Required

After a really tough year, LSU football fans are looking forward to a fresh start for the upcoming 2021-22 season. And it's definitely exciting to have the season opener against UCLA on September 4th set to play at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Last year the Tigers came close to a disastrous season, so fans are excited to see what the team has in store for us in the upcoming months. The Tigers are currently ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Officials are saying that a 100% capacity crowd is expected at the Rose Bowl, and we know a lot of Louisiana fans will be traveling to the game, so we wanted to give you a heads up. Not surprisingly, Los Angeles City officials have issued a mask mandate. The mandate actually goes into effect tonight, Thursday, August 19, at midnight. According to the L.A. Times, via WWL TV in New Orleans, "Los Angeles County will require face coverings for anyone attending large outdoor events with crowds of more than 10,000 people. Attendees must "wear face masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking."

A UCLA spokesperson confirmed via email to the New Orleans Advocate that the mandate issued by the county Department of Health "will apply to games in the Rose Bowl." Better start rounding up those purple and gold masks for the trip, y'all. Geaux Tigers!