Golden Nugget & L’Auberge Golf Courses Ranked In Top 5 In Louisiana By Golfweek

Quite an honor was awarded to two of our local golf courses here in Lake Charles. Golfweek has done a ranking of the top five best public golf courses in each state and in Louisiana, two of our golf courses here in Lake Charles landed in the top 5.

L’Auberge casinos Contraband bayou golf course has been ranked the #4 public access golf course in Louisiana by Golfweek. If you have never played the course and you are an avid golfer, you should. It is a beautiful course.

On top of the challenging course full of sand traps and water, you will most likely encounter Louisiana wildlife on the course. I have played the course many times and I have run into an alligator or two going me flashbacks to Happy Gilmore LOL

The Country Club at the Golden Nugget received the highest honor from Golfweek as they ranked them the #1 ranked public golf course in Louisiana. The Golden Nuggets course is a picturesque view of the river and lake around Lake Charles while you navigate through this course.

When you make the turn from the 15th and 16th holes, you will be playing the hole that runs along the Lake and has a beautiful view of the water and the I-210 bridge. There are also some holes that give you a beautiful view of the Golden Nugget and L'Auberge high-rise hotels.

Congrats to L'Auberge and Golden Nugget on this great golfing honor. Now get out there and play both of these gorgeous courses ranked in the top 5 in Louisiana.