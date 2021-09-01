Governor Edwards Extends Statewide Mask Mandate

For the past week, everyone has been focused on Hurricane Ida - both in preparing for the storm and in the aftermath.

And that was the main focus of a press conference on Wednesday during which Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards discussed his tour of the destruction and the anticipation of President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to tour the destruction himself.

But, COVID is still on Edwards' mind, and his statewide mask mandate that he ordered on September 4th was set to expire on Wednesday.

The extension came on the same day that we found out that two children have died from COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Health Department. One child was under 4 years old while the other was between the ages of 12 and 17. That makes 13 children younger than 18-years-old dying of COVID in Louisiana.

Vladimir Zivojinovic/Getty Images

EXCEPTIONS TO MANDATE

Edwards did list some exceptions to the mask mandate, such as:

Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering.





Anyone who is consuming a drink or food





Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired





Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience





Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes

