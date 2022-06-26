Governor Edwards Tests Positive for COVID-19

Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images loading...

In this latest surge of COVID-19 that we are experiencing, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he has tested positive for the virus.

Edwards made the announcement on his Facebook page. He tested positive for COVID after taking a routine test following a recent trip. Fortunately for the governor, he says he currently wasn't feeling any symptoms.

Following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated against COVID and up-to-date on recommended booster doses. I don’t currently have symptoms and will follow guidance from the CDC and isolate for 5 days.

It's the first time Edwards has tested positive since the pandemic began in March 2020. He went on to say that, in addition to being "a vaccinated and twice boosted person," he has taken many precautions including wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID.

The Louisiana Department of Health says our state is in its 6th COVID surge but "thankfully as compared to prior surges, on average people are not getting very sick with this variety of COVID that’s being spread right now.”

That's according to State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter, who points out in this Louisiana Radio Network article the current surge only showing a slight increase in death compared to previous surges.

"Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana," said Edwards in his announcement. "It’s incredibly important that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations and take care to avoid getting sick."

