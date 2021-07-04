Governor Edwards Vetoes Anti-Vaccine Bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed three Republican-sponsored bills striking at vaccine mandates in Louisiana.

Those were among two dozen measures the Democratic governor announced Friday he rejected as he wrapped up his review of bills from the regular session.

Already, lawmakers seemed poised to call themselves into the first-ever veto override session under the modern constitution because of previous announced vetoes of bills banning transgender youth on school sports teams and removing the permit requirements to carry a concealed handgun.

The governor’s full list of 28 total jettisoned bills gives lawmakers more reasons they might want to return for a veto session that could begin July 20.

