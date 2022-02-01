Grambling’s Historic NIL Deal Will Pay All Scholar-Athletes

Grambling State University will soon announce a Name, Image and Likeness deal for all of its scholarship athletes that will see each one receive annual income for their NIL.

The deal is believed to be the first of its kind.

Who's paying this money? According to ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, the school has a commitment from two companies -- Urban Edge Network and Athylt.

It's unclear yet though how much money is involved in this NIL deal.

At any rate, this should be a big help to incoming new coach Hue Jackson, who has the task of rebuilding the program. The Tigers finished 4-7 last season under Broderick Fobbs.

This impending NIL deal may have been a factor in two recent commitments by the program.

Linebacker Donte Starks, a former LSU signee, recently committed to Grambling along with defensive lineman Ja'Sion Greathouse.

Greathouse is the reigning National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Defensive Player of the Year. And according to an announcement on Twitter, he called the move "strictly business."

As a reminder, the NIL began on July 1, 2021 and allows college athletes the ability to monetize their name, image, and likeness.